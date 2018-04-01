Saxophonist Jess Gillam teams up with Worthing Symphony Orchestra

Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s April concert offers a feast of upbeat music spanning 100 years of the RAF at the Assembly Hall, Worthing (Sunday, April 8, 2.45pm).

Guest soloist is saxophonist Jess Gillam who performs Barbara Hepworth’s Concerto for 3 Saxophones. It is hoped that Barbara along with husband Jon Hiseman – drummer with the prog-rock group Colosseum – will be in attendance.

Worthing Symphony Orchestra music director John Gibbons said: “Jess Gillam is one of those extraordinary musicians who is a complete natural. Performing with Jess is like embarking on a joyous voyage of discovery packed full of beauty, excitement and a joie de vivre that is so infectious it disseminates across the orchestra and into the audience.”

John added: “Formed in April 1918 towards the end of the First World War, the RAF is the oldest independent air force in the world. Since its formation, the RAF has a significant role in our military history and many commemorative events are taking place right across the country. This concert is the orchestra’s tribute to the service whose motto per ardua ad astra means through adversity to the stars.”

Much of the music John has chosen has a flying theme – in particular, great aviation film scores written by William Walton, Eric Coates, William Alwyn and Ron Goodwin.

Orchestra spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “Goodwin is acknowledged to be one Britain’s greatest film composers, and the early years of flying are remembered in his jaunty and comedic Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines – a lively, fast-paced theme that really tests an orchestra’s mettle! Goodwin’s famous 633 Squadron is also featured, along with William Walton’s memorable score for the climactic air battle sequence in The Battle of Britain movie, as well as his glorious Spitfire Prelude and Fugue.”

www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or 01903 206206.

