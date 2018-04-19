Rising stars The Drystones promise an evening to remember at Horsham Folk Club

Radio 2 Young Folk Award nominees The Drystones are set to perform at Horsham Folk Club, Denne Road, on Sunday, April 22 (8pm).

The gig is part of the duo’s We Happy Few UK album tour.

A spokesman said: “Ford Collier and Alex Garden, aged 21 and 22, set off on tour immediately after attending the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018 in Belfast where they were one of just four UK acts nominated for the prestigious Young Folk Award.”

The tour is taking them all over England and up to Scotland.

“Based in the Somerset village of Priddy, the duo are making big waves on the folk scene and beyond.

“An exciting blend of energy and breathtaking skill is the hallmark of their exhilarating performances and guarantees a night to remember at Horsham.

“With Alex on fiddle and Ford on whistle and guitar, the duo are able to navigate different traditions, introduce instantaneous changes of pace and stitch together tunes and songs into an eclectic live set. The Drystones’ seemingly telepathic communication has always kept audiences on their toes.

“The tour is promoting their latest album, We Happy Few, which was a Songlines magazine Top of the World album selection in October 2017.”

The duo are looking forward to their Horsham show.

Ford said: “We love the audiences at folk clubs – there’s always a special atmosphere. This will be an acoustic set, so a bit different from the rest of our tour, but we’re always high energy and no one will be nodding off.”

Admission is £7 (members £5). For details visit www.horshamfolkclub.co.uk.

