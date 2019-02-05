Rising sax star visits Horsham Music Centre for inspiring afternoon

Award-winning saxophonist Jonathan Radford met young musicians from the West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra on Saturday, January 26.

The event took place at Horsham Music Centre and Jonathan offered an afternoon masterclass, in which West Sussex Music saxophonists Sam Medwell, Alice Dukes and Isabelle Tucker each played a pre-prepared piece with him.

Afterwards, Jonathan took his audience on a musical journey with a special performance of his Tour de Sax, as well as pieces by Debussy and Gershwin.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with the young musicians at West Sussex Music,” said Jonathan.

“Their approach and playing is very impressive and a credit to the amazing work taking place in West Sussex. It’s so important that this work continues. It contributes so greatly to the musical development of these young adults. A huge thank you to the Countess of Munster Musical Trust for making this event possible.”

Jonathan is a 2018 Royal Over-Seas League Music Competition Gold Medalist and first prize winner, known for his exceptional talent. He performs regularly throughout the UK and Europe for music societies and festivals in venues like the Wigmore Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Grieg Hall in Bergen and Philharmonie in Paris.

A West Sussex Music spokesperson said: “Having studied at the Paris Conservatoire he continued his studies at the Royal College of Music graduating from the Artist Diploma in 2018 where he was also the Mills Williams Junior Fellow. He is currently a Philip and Dorothy Green Young Artist with Making Music (PDGYA), a Park Lane Group Young Artist, a Tunnell Trust Artist and a Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital Scheme Artist. He has appeared as soloist with several orchestras including the Slovenian Chamber Orchestra and Liverpool Mozart Orchestra.”

The saxophone masterclass was part of a programme of high-quality musical experiences that are offered to young musicians by West Sussex Music.

West Sussex music chief executive James Underwood said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Countess of Munster Musical Trust, Jonathan Radford, and our talented students for their hard work, enthusiasm and for contributing to what was a wonderful afternoon of music-making.”

Every week in term time at Music Centres in Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Worthing young musicians can enjoy a huge range of musical activities including bands, choirs, orchestras, lessons and aural and theory classes. West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex. Visit www.westsussexmusic.co.uk to find out more.

Capturing the magic of Michael Jackson live: An interview with CJ. Click here to read more.