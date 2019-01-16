Richard Winsor’s high energy performance is truly captivating in Saturday Night Fever at the Hawth Crawley

What an amazing, high energy, spectacular show!

This new stage production of the much-loved musical, which rocketed John Travolta to screen stardom 40 years ago, is everything you’d hope for and more.

Richard Winsor as Tony with the Cast of Saturday Night Fever - UK Tour (c) Pamela Raith Photography

With the hugely talented Richard Winsor in the lead role as Tony Manero, the audience at The Hawth was totally captivated from the moment the lights went down, enthralled by Tony’s rocky journey to dancing success.

The story has been reimagined and revitalised, but the Bee Gees’ hits which made the original so unforgettable remain at the very core of this show - performed along with other 70s favourites by fabulous musicians up on the stage.

Before going along I was unsure how the casual sexism and racism seen in the movie would translate for today’s viewer.

But the story remains a compelling look at life in 70s New York, with the upbeat disco numbers interspersed with gritty and emotional scenes brilliantly performed by the cast.

Kate Parr (Stephanie) and Richard Winsor (Tony) (c) Pamela Raith Photography

Richard Winsor captivated the eye throughout the show, grabbing the audience’s attention and holding it through the many touching scenes as well as the slick dance numbers.

He’s built a strong reputation for his dance work, as principle dancer with Matthew Bourne for ten years, leading Bourne’s celebrated production of Swan Lake, as well as Dorian Gray, Edward Scissorhands, The Car Man and Play Without Words. His three-year TV role as Caleb in Casualty brought him to the attention of many of us at home, and with this major musical lead under his belt, there’s no doubt there’s more great things to come from him.

Moving solos were performed by Anna Campkin (Annette), Kate Parr (Stephanie Managano) and Raphael Pace, whose performance of the ill-fated Bobby C was superb.

From the smooth transitions from scene to scene, to the pleasing lighting and set design, there is so much to admire about this production, directed and produced by Bill Kenwright, with choreography by Olivier Award winning Bill Deamer.

The Cast of Saturday Night Fever - UK Tour (c) Pamela Raith Photography

We loved it from beginning to end, and the buzz in the foyer at the end of the show was full of compliments.

If you want to take a plunge into 70s disco, there’s still time. Saturday Night Fever runs at The Hawth Crawley until Saturday January 19 at 7.30pm with 2.30pm performances on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For tickets call the box office on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk.