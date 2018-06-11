Review: Legally Blonde The Musical, Theatre Royal, Brighton

Before seeing Legally Blonde The Musical, I knew two things about Lucie Jones.

1. Lucie can sing. 2. Lucie was robbed in the X-Factor when she lost out to Jedward.

But after seeing Legally Blonde at the Theatre Royal Brighton (on until Saturday June 16), I now know she is also hilarious.

The former Eurovision singer plays Elle Woods in the smash hit Broadway and West End Musical based on the popular movie starring Reese Witherspoon.

The story follows popular sorority sister Elle who loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink. When she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner Huntington III (played by Liam Doyle) for a more serious girlfriend she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books. Packing up her dog, Bruiser, she bags herself a place at the prestigious Harvard Law School to try and win him back. With the support of her new friends she learns that you can be both smart and fashionable.

Along the way Elle meets Paulette, played by Eastenders star Rita Simons and at Harvard she comes up against Vivienne Kensington (Laura Harrison) as Warner's new girlfriend and Professor Callahan (Bill Ward).

Lucie Jones (Elle Woods) with Bruisey (Bruiser Woods). Photo Robert Workman

The stage show is basically the same as the film, but with a few clever tweaks and some great songs. Omigod You Guys, Positive and So Much Better are brilliantly upbeat while Serious and There! Right There.

Jones is the star of the show thanks to the combination of a brilliant voice and comedy timing, while Simons soulful voice brought a lot of heart to the show. And David Barrett as Emmett puts in an endearing performance that has you cheering him on until the very end.

But it's not just about the singing and the acting, the choreography is also great, especially the skipping in Whipped into Shape. Seriously impressive.

Just like the film, Legally Blonde the Musical is a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest. It's serious fun.

Legally Blonde Harvard Essay. Photo Robert Workman

Legally Blonde is on until Saturday June 16.