REVIEW: Kidenza provide an enchanting family concert at Christ’s Hospital

Kidenza, A Musical Feast with a Wolf and a Beast, Christ’s Hospital Theatre, Horsham, Saturday, December 16

It’s not just the kids who look forward to seeing Kidenza perform each Christmas – it’s the whole family.

The concert at Christ’s Hospital’s theatre has marked the start of the festive celebrations in our home for the past few years, and you always know it’s going to be great fun.

This year the orchestra brought us a world exclusive, with the first performances of a new version of the classic Peter and the Wolf, penned and read for the audience by author Ann Bryant.

The tale has been updated, but the music by Prokofiev remains the same, as loved by generations of children since it was composed back in the 1930s.

It’s an excellent piece to introduce children to orchestral music, with each character in the story represented by a different instrument, and as always the small but perfectly formed Kidenza rose to the occasion.

And as the title of the show suggests, that wasn’t all.

The second part of the concert featured songs from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, featuring live singers playing Belle, the Beast, Mrs Potts and Lumiere, in beautiful costumes.

The audience was entranced, and there was a chance for the children to meet and be photographed with the characters at the end of the show.

These relaxed and fun shows are brilliant for families of all ages, no-one minds if the smallest audience members go off for a toddle along the aisles or join in with an excited clap of squeal, and no-one is too old to resist a chorus of ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ at the end.

We hope Kidenza will be back again soon.

