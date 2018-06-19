REVIEW: Chichester City Band, Festival of Chichester

This year Chichester City Band (CCB) had the honour and pleasure of opening the annual Festival with a very fine concert in St Paul’s Church.

Entitled “Adventures in Music”, it proved to be just that, travelling through time and space from Infinity and Beyond to earthly regions all around the world, from America to South Africa and many lands in between. Talented Conductor, Composer and Music Arranger Rom Stanko guided us on our journey with the main concert band through the first half of the concert, with some gorgeous rich sounds and fascinating rhythms. Sensitively accompanied by the band, soloists Lauren Sebastian (tenor horn) and Ronnie Wilson (Euphonium) delighted us with “Demelza” and “Little Red Bird” , both pieces beautifully and evocatively played, and the first half ended with Around the World in 80 Days and Broadway on Parade

Under their umbrella, Chichester City Band is fortunate to encompass and encourage groups of younger and less experienced players. After the interval Bob Ainsworth led Elementary Brass through the theme from “Titanic”, “Beauty and the Beast” and the “James Bond theme”. Alan Rodger took the Community Band to Mars with David Bowie’s majestic classic “Life on Mars” Both groups were warmly applauded

CCB returned with “Gonna Fly Now”, Praise Him and “Donegal Bay” – a lovely lilting Irish tune by Paul Lovatt-Cooper, exquisitely played by Martin Smith on Euphonium While the Grand Raffle was being drawn, the three bands assembled for the Finale: Oklahoma, Zurich March, Swinging Safari and of course Sussex by the Sea – so appropriate for Sussex Day, June 16! A large enthusiastic audience showed their appreciation and will doubtlessly continue to support the bands in their future concerts during the coming season.

CCB is currently looking for a permanent local rehearsal venue with storage facilities, so if you can help, please contact the Band chichestercityband@gmail.com