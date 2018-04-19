REVIEW: Breathtaking performance of Haydn’s ‘The Creation’ in Worthing

This less well known musical work was enjoyed by an appreciative audience at Worthing Assembly Hall.

The Rowland Singers Choral Society was accompanied by Sinfonia of Arun and Kathryn Kay playing the continuo. The Choir’s Musical Director Helen Emery, ensured through her clear direction that the infectious music and colourful instrumentation of The Creation was demonstrated to the full.

Excellent soloists sang the three part work; Beth Emery (Soprano), Christopher Larley (Tenor) and Tim Hicks (Bass) , together with choruses sung by the committed choir.

The Concert supported the charity Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and donations at the door raised a total of £140.00.

The next concerts for the Rowland Singers will be ‘Summer Sounds’ on 19th July at Emmanuel Church and the 20th July at St Symphorian’s Church, both Concerts commencing at 7.30pm.

For further information about the Rowland Singers Choir visit their website: http://www.rowlandsingers.co.uk

