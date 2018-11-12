Remembrance Concert from New Sussex Singers explores a variety of wartime experiences

New Sussex Singers are holding a Remembrance Concert at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, on Sunday, November 18 (3.30pm).

Spokesman Sebastian Charlesworth said: “You will hear reflections of war in both text and music from a frontline soldier (Ivor Gurney), medics, engineers and messengers (Vaughan Williams, Walt Whitman, Robin Milford and Ernest Moeran), the female perspective (Vera Brittain), and politicians and back-line workers (John Bright and Gerald Finzi).”

The main pieces are Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Dona nobis pacem and Gerald Finzi’s Eclogue for Piano and String Orchestra Op.10.

“We are delighted to be joined by The Musicians of All Saints for this performance alongside our accompanist Howard Beach.

“We also have two wonderful soloists in Claire Lees (soprano) and Jack Lawrence-Jones (baritone).”

