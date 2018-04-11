Recruiting night for Angmering Chorale

After its successful Easter performance of Handel’s Messiah at Arundel Cathedral, Angmering Chorale is now looking forward to welcoming new members into its ranks.

Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “Rehearsals for the summer concert have begun in earnest, and on April 19 there will be an open evening at 7.30pm in Angmering Baptist Church which will entice new members to participate in lighter fare! Music and refreshments will be provided. All welcome.

“The Chorale has recently acquired a brand-new collection of songs called 100 Years of Broadway. There are seven contrasting sections containing a variety of different styles varying from Give my Regards to Broadway and the Sound of Music, to Tin Pan Alley, stage musicals by Rodgers & Hammerstein etc, The Golden Years with Oliver and My Fair Lady, Breaking New Ground with Lloyd Webber and Sondheim, Contemporary Broadway with Grease, Les Miserables and Mamma Mia, and finally a reprise of Give My Regards and There’s no business like Show Business. Truly something for everyone, and lots of opportunities for solos and duets.

“In addition the Chorale will sing medleys from West Side Story and Joseph among others and will finish with Paul Mealor’s very moving song Wherever You Are made famous by the Portsmouth Military Wives Choir. This concert will take place at Angmering School at 7.30pm on June 23, and is always very popular and well-attended. As ever, the Chorale will be conducted by George Jones and accompanied by Alison Manton. Sandwiched between Easter and Summer will be a visit to Belgium where members of the Chorale will sing Mass in Blue by Will Todd, and popular oratorio selections in the magnificent cathedrals of Brussels and Ghent, while enjoying a relaxing break.”

Tickets for 100 Years of Broadway are available from the Chorale box office on 01243 554501, Cooper Adams Estate Agents (Angmering), Owen Electrical (Rustington) at £10, £7.50 and free for under-11s.

