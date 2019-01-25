Ramin Karimloo performs well-known musical numbers with Broadgrass Band

Ramin Karimloo, one of the West-End’s and Broadway’s most recognisable and acclaimed names, brings his From Now On tour to Horsham’s Capitol on Wednesday, January 30, (7.30pm, £28.50).

Named after his version of the powerful song from The Greatest Showman, the concerts will see Ramin perform well-known numbers from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and more.

Putting a fresh twist on the tracks, he will be accompanied by his ‘Broadgrass’ band, a mix between Broadway and the bluegrass genre.

For Ramin, the huge success of The Greatest Showman is all part of the great movie musicals resurgence we are enjoying: “We used to have them in Hollywood big time, and now it has come back. You think of The Wizard of Oz and The Sound of Music… they were big films and then there was a time when they weren’t really happening. But now we have got films like The Greatest Showman, and the great thing about The Greatest Showman was that it was an original piece, original music and a lot of great Broadway stars in it. And it was also a great movie with a great story.”

He continues: “When I first heard the song ‘From Now On’ I heard it out of context, and I didn’t know anything other than that song, but I remember hearing it and feeling a personal relationship with that song, feeling a connection, and that connection feels so important when you are going to sing something. I was turning 40 and you are naturally re-evaluating things, and I just thought it would be a great song to do with my friends.”

They got together and recorded 15 songs towards the end of last year – and Ramin suspects Sony will be working out some kind of streaming schedule to release them. In the meantime he’s on the road.

“Over the past six years we have organically developed a unique, rootsy sound called ‘broadgrass’, which we are all very excited about. Featuring the passionate drama of musical theatre hits, original songs and covers that mean something to us in the band. It’s an eclectic show but it’s all about the stories in the songs.”

The Iranian-born Canadian singer and performer is known as one of the most formidable talents in musical theatre. Critically acclaimed for his portrayal of leading roles – Jean Valjean in Les Miserables on Broadway (2014 Tony Award nominee) and London’s West End as well as the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera in London – Ramin is a musical force unlike any other. He immortalized the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Phantom of The Opera at The Royal Albert Hall and also originated the leading role in Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination.

In addition, he played the role of Enjolras in the 25th Anniversary of Les Miserables at the O2 Arena in London.

Most recently, Ramin starred as Gleb in Anastasia on Broadway and Anatoly in Chess at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Ramin released a major label debut album, Human Heart (2012), and three EPs, Within the Six Square Inch (2007), The Road to Find Out: East (2014) and The Road to Find Out: South (2016). He will be releasing more tracks to his VEVO channel, with ‘From Now On’ being the first.

Ramin, who also plays the banjo and guitar, will perform with his band, which features Nick Pini, Alan Markley, Sergio Ortega and Georgina Leach.

