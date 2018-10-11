Pure big band bliss with Gordon Campbell at The Hawth

The Gordon Campbell Big Band return to The Hawth, Crawley, on Sunday, October 21 (3pm).

Featuring the trombone skills of Gordon Campbell and vocals by Matthew Ford, the band will celebrate the music of Tommy Dorsey and the Great Big Bands, including the music of Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Harry James and Ray Anthony.

Gordon Campbell is considered one of the country’s leading trombone players. He is the lead-trombone for the John Wilson Orchestra and the BBC Big Band – a position he has held since 1984.

The band will be joined on stage by guest vocalists Matthew Ford, an award-winning vocalist, widely regarded as the finest big band singer in the UK.

He will be singing a selection of Frank Sinatra classics.

A spokesperson said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to see this fantastic band perform live, so hurry and book your tickets now.”

Tickets cost £18 (discounts £17). Call the Hawth box office on 01293 553636.

