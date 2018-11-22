Pallant Piano Group will perform for the Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, November 24 at 7pm will be given by the Pallant Piano Group, a circle of local pianists who come together to play to each other and who are mentored by Terry Allbright and Angela Zanders, both tutors at Chichester University.

The Pallant Piano Group was formed some six years ago and meets at Music Club chairman Chris Coote’s house in Tangmere.

Performers taking part include Jack Adams, Alison Blenkinsop, Diana Bollam, Jane Carroll, Chris Coote, Neil Franks, Huw Griffiths, Catherine Harry, Jan Lewis, Yuriko Luc, Rosemary Osmon, Alex Palmer, Carole Rogers, Louise Russell, and Gilly Slot. Many different composers will be represented including Bach, Beethoven, Schubert, Chopin, Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Moszkowski, Grieg, Bridge, Ireland, Albeniz and Delius.

Music Club chairman Chris Coote said: “We are delighted to welcome members of the Pallant Piano Group who are bringing a varied programme of pieces they have been preparing in recent months. The Group benefits enormously from the expert tuition brought to us by Terry Allbright and Angela Zanders.”

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620), or from the website www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

Marin Alsop to conduct Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms in Chichester Cathedral





Will We Ever Have Sex Again? Singer Amy Rigby wants to know!





Walter & Lenny recreates the Hussey/Bernstein friendship in Chichester



A priceless diamond... and everybody is after it!





Chichester novelist Kate Mosse to be The Voice of God in a Prebendal School production



Brighton Theatre Royal - find out the top shows coming this winter!



Ex-Squeeze bassist John Bentley launches album with his new band in West Sussex





Artist Jack Vettriano's work to be celebrated in Worthing



How The Overtones have coped with the tragedy of bandmate Timmy Matley's death