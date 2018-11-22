Musical offers tribute to Richard Carpenter (of The Carpenters fame) in Brighton

The critically-acclaimed musical tragicomedy Richard Carpenter is Close to You will visit Komedia Studio, Brighton on November 29.

Spokeswoman Stella Reilly said: “Having had a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2017, and a highly-successful Australian tour, Matthew Floyd Jones (one half of the successful Frisky and Mannish duo – Matthew as Mannish) is now taking his smash-hit show, Richard Carpenter is Close To You, on a national tour. This is a show filled with bittersweet dark comedy that tells the hilarious, traumatic, imaginary tale of the ultimate piano player; a character-comedy/theatre/live music hybrid that sprinkles pitch perfect song parodies over an ultimately very moving story.

“In the 1970s, brother and sister duo The Carpenters were one of the best-selling music artists the world had ever seen. In the 2010s, comedy duo Frisky and Mannish became one of the most popular musical parody acts the Edinburgh Fringe had ever seen. Now one half of that duo, Matthew Floyd Jones presents his first major solo show Richard Carpenter is Close to You. The first show ever created specifically about Richard, as opposed to Carpenters in general or Karen, this is a piece that’s been crying out to be created... but only by Mannish.”

