Music evening from Chichester twinning group

The Friends of Ravenna Christmas meeting at 7.30pm on Monday, December 11 at the Assembly Rooms in North Street, Chichester will be an evening of musical entertainment given by prize-winning sopranos Erin Alexander and Tina Gelnere, accompanied by Chris Coote.

Their programme will comprise a mixture of Italian opera arias by Mozart, Donizetti, Rossini, Verdi and Puccini as well as items by Gilbert & Sullivan, Ivor Novello, Benjamin Britten, and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Both singers graduated recently from the University of Chichester with first-class honour de-grees,and won prizes and bursaries awarded by the Funtington Music Group.

Erin Alexander is now studying for a masters degree in voice at the Royal Welsh College of Mu-sic and Drama. Last year she became the first-ever recipient of the Cooper Hall Emerging Artists Bursary Award. Erin has performed in venues such as Buxton Opera House, Chichester Cathe-dral, Arundel Cathedral, The Savoy Hotel, Goodwood House and Chichester’s Assembly Rooms where she was invited at the last minute to stand in for Catherine Bott performing Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater. In the past three years Erin has toured Budapest, Switzerland, Austria, Guernsey, Romania and Rome where she sang in the Vatican.

Tina Gelnere is a classical singer from Latvia. She has performed in Europe and America and has won several competitions in Latvia. Her first operatic performance was in 2004 in Britten’s No-ah’s Flood at The Latvian National Opera, and in 2008 she played the lead role in the play Class – XX Century at the Stage Independent Theatre in Riga, which was nominated for the Latvian Theatre Award.

She has performed several operatic roles including Tisbe in La Cenerentola, a Witch in Macbeth, Pamina in The Magic Flute, Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro, Police Sergeant in The Pirates of Penzance and Casilda in The Gondoliers.

Friends of Ravenna spokesman Michael Bonser said “We are delighted to welcome such talented singers to our Christmas meeting, and can promise a wonderful evening’s entertainment to any-one who comes. Non-members are especially welcome to attend the concert and learn more about the society and its activities, and the cost of entry is £11, to include festive refreshments during the interval.”

More information available by contacting Friends of Ravenna at ravennamemsec@gmail.com or phoning the membership secretary on 01243 776810.