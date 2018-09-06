Music Circle celebrates Horsham performers with superb new season

Horsham Music Circle’s 77th season, 2018-2019, puts the focus on Horsham.

As spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy explains: “The Horsham connection runs through all the Music Circle concerts this season when we celebrate the many talents of those either influenced by former local musicians or the music makers working here with us today.

Manouche Etcetera

“All these outstanding professionals look forward to playing in their home surroundings and we are delighted they are appearing in our concert series. Their diverse programmes will both inspire and entertain!

“Two names associated with the Circle in its earlier years were the distinguished cellists Melissa Phelps and Robert Cohen, and so to open our season (September 22) we have one of their pupils, Kristiana Ignatjeva from Latvia, with her Estonian pianist Sten Heinoja. These rising stars are presented by The Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital scheme whose artists never fail to impress.

“In complete contrast we welcome a versatile new trio Manouche Etcetera (October 27) with another home-grown talent, violinist Alex Thomas from Horsham. Their repertoire includes everything from fiery gypsy dances to curious klezmer and retro swing.

“2019 has been designated Horsham’s Year of Culture.

Kristian Ignatjeva

“The Music Circle’s contribution sees a return visit by the critically acclaimed pianist Jeremy Young (March 22), and for the Music Circle’s 77th anniversary concert (May 11) we have drawn together some of our busiest musicians, involved with performance and education to form a chamber ensemble. The Sharpenhurst Quartet, named after the ‘peak’ that overlooks Christ’s Hospital, which is well known as a rural landmark in that area, will be led by Rachel Ellis and joined by harpist Heather Wrighton and clarinettist Steve Dummer.

“We complement the four subscription series with the popular free lunchtime concerts plus a special fund-raising New Year celebration.

“All concerts are open to the public and individual tickets are available in advance or on the door. Come and join us to experience the rewards of hearing a live music performance.

“To get the best deal join now and save £5 by buying a subscription ticket.”

Jeremy Young

To obtain a brochure giving full details, contact the hon secretary on 01403 252602, email horshammusiccircle@gmail.com or visit the website horsham-music-circle.org.uk.

