Mozart double bill in Arundel

Pop-Up Opera bring a Mozart double bill The Impresario and Bastien & Bastienne to St Nicholas’ Church, Arundel on Saturday, May 12 at 7.30pm (tickets on office@stnicholas-arundel.co.uk or phone 01903 882262).

The concert is hosted by The Friends of St Nicholas Church Arundel.

Clementine Lovell, founder, director and producer, said: “Pop-Up Opera is an innovative touring opera company which aims to broaden the appeal of opera and to challenge the way opera is performed by taking it into unusual spaces and making it intimate and engaging. The company aims to reach those who are hesitant about opera, as well as dedicated opera lovers.”

