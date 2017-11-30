Mediaeval Baebes capture the festive spirit at St Mary’s, Horsham

The Mediaeval Baebes present an evening of music, dance and theatre in St Mary’s Church, Horsham, on Friday, December 8 (8pm).

Currently most recognised for singing on the title track to ITV’s Victoria, the Baebes offer a musical journey inspired by a time when poetry and music conspired to invoke sensory pleasure.

The ensemble will be performing Christmas carol classics from their top ten album, Of Kings & Angels, as well as other contemporary and traditional songs.

Using languages and lyrics from mediaeval texts and playing both mediaeval and classical instruments, they aim to envelope the church in a uniquely beautiful soundscape and harness the true spirit of Christmas.

Performing before enthusiastic audiences in the UK, United States, Canada, Asia and Europe, The Mediaeval Baebes have appeared at castles, caves, nightclubs and renaissance fayres.

They have also toured with Jools Holland, played at The Royal Albert Hall and Carnglaze Caverns in Cornwall, supported Michael Flatley in Hyde Park and performed at the legendary Lilith Fair in USA.

Tickets are available from www.mediaevalbaebes.com, St Mary’s Church and SEE tickets at a cost of £25 each.

