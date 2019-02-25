Mark Edwards Quartet heads to Steyning Jazz Club

With Mark Edwards piano, Ben Castle sax and clarinet, Matt Home drums and Malcolm Creese double bass, the Mark Edwards Quartet will be playing Steyning Jazz club on Friday, March 1.

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “These four fine musicians have extensive CVs in the world of music having recorded and toured internationally with a wide array of artists, Radiohead, Madelaine Peyroux, Katie Melua and Sting to name but a few.

“Marks hails originally from Tunbridge Wells, but now resides in Brighton. He has worked as musician and producer on more than 70 albums and as a session musician on hundreds.

“With fresh arrangements, the quartet put their own spin on the jazz standards, ancient and modern, as well as a few pieces drawn from the outer edges of their eclectic influences and experience.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, BN44 3XZ, 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information from Sid Bailey on 01273 430211.

