Live music, beer and street food at Dark Star Brewery

Dark Star’s seventh Hopfest is at the brewery in Partridge Green on Saturday and Sunday, September 29-30.

A record number of visitors are expected to attend the annual Green Hop festival to enjoy some outstanding live music, beer and street food.

Held over two days, the event celebrates the hop harvest and has its own beer, Green Hop IPA, to mark the occasion.

The event is family friendly and takes place at the brewery itself, which is situated in the village of Partridge Green just south of Horsham.

Local musicians taking part include Cherry Bomb and cigar box guitar legend Hollowbelly. On Sunday, Heart FM’s Tom and Jack bring their Juke Box Live Band to the brewery.

James Cuthbertson from Dark Star said: “This is one for the highlights of our year as we welcome the public in the brewery to enjoy the festival. We’ve got a great line-up of bands, a range of food and of course a beer or two ready to be enjoyed. For those that haven’t been, it’s a very chilled event, where the beer and music just flows across the weekend.”

Entry is £5, which includes a beer, cider, wine or soft drink. Under 16s can get in for free (but no drink). All proceeds go to the Dark Star Foundation. Visit www.darkstarbrewing.co.uk/foundation

The event is open from 11am to 6.30pm on Saturday and from midday to 6pm on Sunday.

Visit www.darkstarbrewing.co.uk/events or follow on Facebook and Twitter @darkstarbrewco.

