Kate Daniels Quintet at Chichester Jazz Club

Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the Kate Daniels Quintet to The Pallant Suite, South Pallant, Chichester on Friday, April 20.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Accompanying the vocals of Kate Daniels will be John Horler on piano, Nils Solberg on guitar, Steve Thomson on bass, Winston Clifford drums and maybe a vocal or two.

“Singer and songwriter Kate returned in 2013 to the British jazz scene with her second album Atmospherics featuring many of her own arrangements of standards in a style she calls Jazz Noir.

“The album reflects her concern to create a mood and atmosphere for the stories of the songs, and she brings this into her live performances. She has earned a reputation for the intimate and engaging relationship she creates with her audiences.”

Tickets on 01243 775888 or www.thenovium.org. Doors open 6.45pm; music starts at 7.45pm. Licensed bar. Free parking nearby.

