Kate Daniels Quintet at Chichester Jazz Club

Winston Clifford
Winston Clifford

Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the Kate Daniels Quintet to The Pallant Suite, South Pallant, Chichester on Friday, April 20.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Accompanying the vocals of Kate Daniels will be John Horler on piano, Nils Solberg on guitar, Steve Thomson on bass, Winston Clifford drums and maybe a vocal or two.

“Singer and songwriter Kate returned in 2013 to the British jazz scene with her second album Atmospherics featuring many of her own arrangements of standards in a style she calls Jazz Noir.

“The album reflects her concern to create a mood and atmosphere for the stories of the songs, and she brings this into her live performances. She has earned a reputation for the intimate and engaging relationship she creates with her audiences.”

Tickets on 01243 775888 or www.thenovium.org. Doors open 6.45pm; music starts at 7.45pm. Licensed bar. Free parking nearby.

