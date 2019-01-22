John Barrowman announces Brighton date on 30th-anniversary tour

Entertainer extraordinaire John Barrowman has announced a Brighton date on his summer tour of England, Scotland and Wales.

He will play Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Thursday, June 27 as he celebrates his 30 years on stage and screen with favourite songs and stories from his life and career.

Barrowman is a singer, actor, dancer, presenter, judge and author. Most recently, UK audiences delighted in supporting him as he made the final three in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2018.

He said: “I can’t believe it’s been 30 years from my West End debut in Anything Goes to my Australian jungle adventures in I’m A Celebrity, and there’s been lots of fabulousness in between.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this amazing milestone with my FABULOUS tour. I’m looking forward to meeting fans and sharing some of my favourite moments with you all.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am Wednesday, January 23 from http://www.cuffeandtaylor.com



The tour opens at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End on Sunday, June 16, and will play the following dates:

Tues 18 June Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Weds 19 June Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Thurs 20 June Newcastle, City Hall

Sat 22 June Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Mon 24 June Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Weds 26 June Norwich, The Theatre Royal

Thurs 27 June Brighton, Dome Concert Hall

Fri 28 June Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sun 30 June Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Mon 1 July Salford, The Lowry (Lyric Theatre)

Tues 2 July Cardiff, St David’s Hall

Born in Glasgow, John moved to the USA as a child, and now splits his time between Palm Springs in the USA, Cardiff and London.

He rose to fame starring as Billy Crocker opposite Elaine Paige in the musical Anything Goes at the National Theatre in 1989. He has since starred in West End productions of Miss Saigon, The Phantom of The Opera and Sunset Boulevard – reprising the role of Joe Gillis on Broadway. He was Olivier Award-nominated for his role in The Fix, and most recently in the West End he appeared as Albin/Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles in 2009.

On screen, John has appeared in five seasons of the hit American drama Arrow – based on the Green Arrow comic books – as Malcolm Merlyn (The Dark Archer), hosted Channel 4’s game show for dogs Superstar Dogs and The Small Animal Hospital, and guest-starred on ABC’s Desperate Housewives.

