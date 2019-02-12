Horsham band back together again for Brighton dates

Reformed Horsham band Cloud have got a couple of Brighton dates coming up. On Saturday, February 23 they play Brighton Electric and on Sunday, February 24 they play the Brighton Tattoo Convention at the Brighton Centre at 5pm. Spokeswoman Lisa de la Torre said: “Remember Horsham Battle of the Band 1997 winners Cloud?

“In August 2003 Horsham-based band Cloud played their last show at the Kings Head in Fulham hung up their instruments and went their separate ways.

“15 years later the band reformed for a one-off show in Brighton which, to the surprise of Matthew and G, the two original members still playing in Cloud, sold out.”

G said: “It was all flung together quite hastily and we didn’t really leave ourselves much time to put together a two-hour show, considering at the time of discussion regarding a reunion our original drummer was unavailable so a frantic search for a replacement ensued. The band was however fortunate enough to land local drummer Seb Philp who had in previous bands been the opening act for Cloud.”

After the Brighton show the band decided to play a few more shows and start recording new material for a possible EP release. Clouds first single Burn it Down will be released on the February 14 on all major platforms.

Lisa added: “Now secured to London-based management, Cloud are looking forward to a busy year with the band now playing bigger shows, opening for The Fun Lovin’ Criminals and playing the massive rock festival Download.”

