Hear a live performance of The Snowman for free at Ensemble Reza’s next concert

The superb classical musicians of Ensemble Reza are performing the festive favourite The Snowman at a special Christmas concert in Sussex.

The lunchtime show takes place at Haywards Heath Methodist Church, Perrymount Road, on Tuesday, December 18 (1pm-1.45pm).

Refreshments and mince pies will be served from 12.30pm and the family tale will be narrated by Ensemble Reza cellist Pavlos Carvalho.

“This special Christmas concert always attracts a large audience, so do arrive early to get a seat,” said spokeswoman Hannah Carter. “Ensemble Reza’s free lunchtime concert series is an opportunity to take time out of your busy day and enjoy a varied selection of music from classical to jazz to world music performed by virtuoso musicians.”

Children are welcome at this performance.

Ensemble Reza was founded in 2013 and performed their first official concert at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, the same year. The musicians – Miriam Teppich (violin), Lucy Jeal (violin), Andrew Thurgood (violin), Matthew Quenby (violin), Anna Cooper (violin/piano), Sarah Dubost-Hautefeuille (cello) and Pavlos – represent some of the UK’s leading orchestras and all love bringing beautiful works to the south east.

Their concerts can feature any combination of string players from soloist to octet and their repertoire includes music by the great classical composers, as well as arrangements by members from a variety genres like baroque, tango and jazz.

To find out more about the group visit www.ensemblereza.com.

About The Snowman

The original picture book version of Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman was first published in 1978 and offers a magical and poignant story about a boy who builds a snowman that comes to life.

Since it was first printed the tale has become a children’s favourite and has been produced in 21 languages. It was made into a musical animated film in 1982 and it inspired a number of additional stories, including a sequel animation, The Snowman and the Snowdog in 2012.

