Gilmore & Roberts play Chichester and Brighton dates on back of fifth album

A Problem Of Our Kind is the fifth studio album from award-winning folk/roots duo Gilmore & Roberts who play Komedia, Brighton on November 15 and a lunchtime show at Chichester’s Brick Kiln Garden Centre on November 27.

The album is their first release since 2016’s live album In Our History, which celebrated a decade of performing together.

Katriona Gilmore (vocals, fiddle, mandolin) and Jamie Roberts (vocals, guitar) met while studying at Leeds College of Music and began working together in 2006.

“We had similar tastes in music” explains Jamie, “and for our degree course we had to write songs and record demos – we’d sing and play on each other’s songs and suddenly we had a load of arrangements that we could play live.”

Starting out on the open mic circuit in Leeds, Gilmore & Roberts kept working on their music for the next five years, juggling gigs with day-jobs and playing in other bands, until finally taking the leap and turning pro in 2011 after an invite to support folk rock legends Fairport Convention on a six-week tour.

Gilmore & Roberts infuse their songs with varied musical influences – using the storytelling nature of the folk tradition as a foundation, the duo bring historical, modern and personal tales to life with elements of rock, country and pop songwriting.

“People and their stories have always been our primary source of inspiration for writing songs” says Katriona. “Thankfully there are enough amazing humans – past and present – to keep us going for a long time yet!”

