Gig from rising folk stars

Folk fans are in for a treat on Friday, February 23 when Harbour Records (Emsworth) present one of the rising stars on the current folk scene FolkLaw at Chidham & Hambrook Village Hall.

Spokesman Ken Brown said: “Supporting The Shires, Seth Lakeman, Mad Dog Mcrea and more, FolkLaw were catapulted onto their debut European tour with gusto, and they return to the UK in the new year, bringing their energetic and entertaining show for what promises to be a very special evening of top quality roots music.

“They aren’t just another band. They’re a full show, a true cross-genre acoustic group that combine their experience of the live music circuit, festivals and folk scene to create a vibrant stage show that wins them loyal fans wherever they go.

“FolkLaw’s exhilarating songs and acrobatic fiddle playing get audiences’ feet tapping and minds thinking, with earthy vocals interwoven with distinctive harmonies, mandolin and guitars. The band are well known for their crowd-surfing fiddle antics, on-stage banter, and vibrant, energised performances.”

Tickets are £10 in store at Harbour Records, High Street, Emsworth or online at www.wegottickets.com/event/423420.