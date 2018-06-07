‘Get Ready’ for Motown music and Neil Diamond tributes in Haywards Heath

One of the country’s best Neil Diamond tributes will appear at Haywards Heath’s Proms in the Park this summer, as part of a Friday night double-bill (July 13, Victoria Park), which will include a renowned Motown music show.

Fans of classic tunes such as ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Hello Again’ will be treated to faithful covers performed by Brooklyn Creed and The Salvation Band and accompanied by the Brooklyn Horns and Ascending Strings.

Dubbed The Voice of Diamond, the show will take audience members on a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s 50-year career.

Sharing the stage on the night will be Roy G Hemmings’ (The Drifters) Motown Show. Featuring hits such as ‘Baby Love’, ‘Dancing In The Street’, ‘My Girl’, ‘I Can’t Help Myself’ and ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’, the concert offers Motown’s greatest hits.

The double-bill expands the already impressive roster of talent scheduled to perform at It’s Magic Events’ Festival of Music in July. Katherine Jenkins will perform on July 14, while Queen Tribute band The Bohemians will play alongside The Brass Volcanoes on July 12.

It’s Magic Events, with the Haywards Heath community, hosts Proms in the Park every year to raise funds for good causes. This year, they will be supporting Woodlands Meed School for Special Needs in Burgess Hill, Kangaroos Fun Disability Clubs, and Sussex Autism Support. Tickets for Friday cost £20 online and £25 on the gate.

Visit www.itsmagic.org.uk or buy tickets in person from Broadbridges, Sussex Road, Haywards Heath.

