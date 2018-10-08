Get involved with 2019 Festival of Chichester!

Festival of Chichester organisers are hosting their traditional autumn public meeting as they start to plan the 2019 Festival.

Running from the middle of June to the middle of July next year, the festival will offer scores of arts and community events in and around Chichester, building on an excellent 2018 festival this summer.

But the festival is always keen to make sure it is reaching as many people as possible. Hence the public meeting.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “We will be delighted to see our regular festival contributers at the meeting, but we are very keen to see people who have yet to make their festival debut.

“I always say that the festival aims to deliver a clean sweep of all that is great and good about Chichester, and I think we get pretty close, but there is always room for improvement.

“The public meeting will also be a chance to give us your ideas for the festival’s future. This year’s festival was comfortably our most successful yet.

“We were delighted with attendances and also delighted with general awareness of the festival and the general buzz about the city for the four weeks the festival ran.

“And that puts us in a great position. We are starting to think about 2019 from a position of strength. But equally, 2018’s success puts us under pressure. We know that we have got to keep moving forwards. So please come along and share your ideas – whether you have known us all along or you are new to the party. Once again, we are extremely grateful to Chichester City Council for hosting us for the night. They have always given us wonderful support.”

The public meeting will be in the Council Chamber, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ on Friday, October 19. Doors 7pm for 7.15pm start. As places are limited, please register in advance with Phil Hewitt at phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk

No more than two people per organisation.

The dates of the 2019 Festival of Chichester will be June 15-July 14.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/a-play-called-cock-at-chichester-s-minerva-theatre-review-1-8659399

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/mayor-of-chichester-helps-homeless-with-art-exhibition-at-the-oxmarket-1-8658093

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/petworth-festival-literary-week-tickets-go-on-sale-today-with-top-names-on-board-1-8658087



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/gentlemen-of-few-play-chichester-date-on-their-epic-tour-1-8658091

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/brighton-festival-chorus-is-keen-to-recruit-at-its-open-rehearsal-1-8658085

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/tv-and-film/lady-gaga-astonishes-in-debut-film-lead-in-a-star-is-born-1-8659144





http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/shoreham-guitarist-richard-durrant-offers-new-album-as-pro-european-statement-1-8658079

http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/ruby-wax-will-teach-her-worthing-audience-how-to-be-human-1-8658081