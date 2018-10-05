Gentlemen of Few play Chichester date on their "epic" tour

Gentlemen of Few play Chichester’s Chichester Inn, on Tuesday, October 16.

Spokeswoman Hannah Innes said: “Having released their nine-track EP The Way and the Return at the start of 2018, Gentlemen of Few have embarked on an epic tour taking in the length and breadth of the UK, ensuring they return to the areas where they have built up a loyal following since first taking to the road eight years ago.

“As one of the busiest bands on the scene, this young group have been touring the UK since originally forming in 2010. Each of the members (Reece Forward, Elliott Norris, Kit Evans, Jarrod Piner, Oscar Lloyd and Will Freed) bring their own musical background and style to their extraordinary live performance. Since the earliest days of their formation, the boys have grown together, faced struggles together and learnt together and this has allowed the six-piece to form a bond like no other, a bond that is uniquely apparent in their live and recorded sound.

“Gentlemen of Few are quite unmistakable in their live performances, dynamically ranging from riot-esque raucousness to dreamy, a cappella choral songs. Their sound is unlike anything around today, with the band pushing themselves to continually be as high in quality and originality as possible.

“The majority of the music they perform is their own original material, with the occasional cover thrown in for the entertainment of both the band and the audience. Any gig attendees can expect to witness the six-piece’s pure enjoyment and confidence while on stage, like a group of best friends on a night out. By listening to the sound they produce, however, audiences can expect to hear a collaboration of real individuality, musicianship and song craft way beyond their young years.”

Gentlemen of Few originally formed in 2010 at their secondary school in Dover. Elliott and Reece began playing guitar and singing together and heard Jarrod playing piano in a different room. They asked if he’d be able to play some chords with them and before they knew it they were rehearsing daily. Only a few days passed before a friend of theirs Kit sat down at a drum set lying in the music room and played a little rhythm.

“With that he quickly became their drummer. Not long after this, the boys discovered a passion for folk, blues and bluegrass/country music which led Kit to pick up a banjo, Elliott to play guitar and percussion simultaneously, while he also started work on getting everyone to learn to sing. Within a couple of years, the boys had amassed a collection of songs, original and covered, to play anywhere they were allowed.

http://www.gentlemenoffew.com



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/karl-hagedorn-remembered-in-pallant-house-gallery-exhibition-chichester-1-8656598



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/paul-turner-and-clare-mccaldin-set-to-delight-funtington-music-group-in-chichester-1-8656596



https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/georgia-lewis-trio-line-up-at-chichester-folk-song-club-1-8656594





https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/oscar-winning-tale-still-alice-takes-to-the-stage-at-guildford-1-8656607



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/pamela-kay-and-paul-robinson-are-exhibiting-in-chichester-1-8656603



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/concert-pianist-phillip-dyson-marks-landmark-birthday-with-west-sussex-date-1-8656601