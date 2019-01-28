Flamenco guitarist Daniel Martinez promises rich variety of styles in Brighton

Composer and Flamenco guitar soloist Daniel Martinez promises a unique musical production, where the audience will enjoy a rich variety of Flamenco styles from the intense emotion of a Seguiriya to the joyful sounds of an Alegria.

Spokeswoman Gabriela Pouso said: “The show will host an exceptional group of musicians, Flamenco singers, guitarists, percussionists, dancers and a violinist, joining Daniel in a must-see powerful Flamenco performance bursting with passion and authenticity.

“Art of Believing’ came to life in 2017 when Daniel decided to create a show that would represent his life as an artist and Flamenco guitarist so far.”

Daniel explains: “This project is a musical representation of my humble beginnings from a young boy learning to play the guitar whilst spending tireless hours perfecting the art of Flamenco, to my adult life as a composer and musician here in the UK, a country which has shown me great affection and taken me in with open arms since my arrival three years ago. It is a true honour to bring my theatre production to a vibrant city like Brighton, a place bursting with incredible talent and musical diversity.”

Art of Believing debuted in Edinburgh´s Royal Lyceum Theatre in October 2017. The Daniel Martinez Flamenco Company is currently touring it to some of the UK’s biggest cities and festivals (London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Ludlow, Cardiff).

Presenting this production in Hove’s Old Market Theatre is a fantastic opportunity for Daniel’s Flamenco Company, Daniel said.

“Since the launch late 2017, Brighton has always been one of the cities I’ve been really excited to bring my production to. When we started planning our concert dates for 2019, Brighton was an absolute must.”

Daniel graduated as a fully licensed musician from Cordoba’s Conservatoire of Music after 14 years of study and, in 2015, moved to the UK after performing at the month-long Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Over the last three years Daniel has been involved in many projects with musicians across the UK while composing and creating his own music.

He brings the show to The Old Market Theatre, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, BN3 1AS on Friday, February 1 at 7.30pm; tickets on 01273 201801.

