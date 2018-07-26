Feel-good party thanks ABBA for the music in Crawley

Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time to when ABBA dominated the charts and ruled the airwaves.

Thank ABBA For The Music heads to The Hawth, Crawley, on Friday, August 3 (7.30pm).

This two-hour theatre spectacular captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most successful and entertaining live bands.

The production features all of ABBA’s greatest hits, including ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Waterloo’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Take A Chance On Me’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ ‘Knowing Me Knowing You’, ‘Fernando’, ‘Super Trouper’ and many more.

With stunning costumes, a seven-piece live band, interactive video projection, some tongue-in-cheek Swedish humour and ABBA’s spectacular trademark harmonies, this is the ultimate feel-good party show.

ABBA and 1970s fancy dress is optional but encouraged.

Tickets cost £24.50 (discounts £23.50).

Call the box office on 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.