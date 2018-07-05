Enjoy an American summertime with Coro Nuovo

Leading Sussex choir Coro Nuovo are holding their American Summertime themed concert at St Andrew’s Church, Cants Lane, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, July 14 (7.15pm).

The event has been put together by the choir’s music director – the international tenor Andrew Rees – and will feature music from ‘across the pond’, including famous pieces such as The Battle Hymn of the Republic and Shenandoah.

Also included are two pieces by the first widely recognised American female composer Amy Beach. Other favourite songs are by Bernstein, Copland and, as usual, there will be some audience participation.

The concert also includes the final of Coro Nuovo’s Young Musician of the Year Competition 2018/19.

Every year the competition becomes tougher. This year, there were 31 entries, of which ten were auditioned, including three who flew in specially from Europe to perform.

In the final stage, five outstanding young musicians – all with a Sussex connection – will be competing for £1,000 prize money donated by Sheffield Park based Traditional Oak and Timber.

Previous competition winners are Hannah Corcoran (saxophone), who is about to start her career at the Manhattan School of Music, and Gideon Brooks (trumpet) who is touring with the European Youth Orchestra this summer.

Coro Nuovo’s concerts are always fantastic events and include free interval refreshments.

Tickets for the concert cost £12.50 (£10 concessions) and are available for purchase online at coronuovo.org.uk/tickets or by calling 07740 946276.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.