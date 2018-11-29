Don’t miss these two winter concerts celebrating excellent young musicians

Horsham-based charity West Sussex Music is offering a series of Winter Concerts to celebrate talented young musicians.

On Saturday, December 1 (2pm), a concert at The College of Richard Collyer will showcase the skills of Horsham Music Centre students, while West Sussex’s outstanding young musicians will join forces on December 8 to perform at Worthing Assembly Hall in the County Ensembles Winter Concert.

James Underwood, chief executive West Sussex Music

Featuring the Horsham Junior String Orchestra, Horsham Intermediate Guitar Ensemble, Horsham Intermediate Concert Band and Horsham Youth String Orchestra, the Horsham Music Centre Winter Concert (Collyer’s) will include well-known classical pieces as well as contemporary songs from the likes of Michael Jackson. The Horsham Elementary String Orchestra will make its debut, performing as an ensemble for the first time.

Tickets cost £6 (£2.50 concessions) and are available on the door from 1.30pm on the day.

Adam Barker, West Sussex Music’s assistant head, said: “This wonderful winter concert is a true celebration of Horsham Music Centre talent and is the culmination of the first term’s rehearsals for our new

ensembles.”

He continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Music Centre staff, teachers and parent volunteers who work tirelessly to inspire Horsham’s young musicians.”

On Saturday, December 8, Worthing Assembly Hall plays host to Music’s County Ensembles: the West Sussex Youth Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra and the West Sussex Youth Choir, as well as West Sussex Music’s latest ensemble, the West Sussex Youth Big Band.

The concert will feature a wide-ranging repertoire including Robert Sheldon’s fast-paced Spontaneous Combustion, which will be performed alongside pieces by Leonard Bernstein, John Lennon and Aaron Copland, as well as two movements from Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols.

Tickets are available from £7 at Worthing Assembly Hall box office, www.worthingtheatres.co.uk, and the performance starts at 3pm.

West Sussex Music chief executive James Underwood said: “I am immensely proud of the special opportunities that have been arranged for our young musicians and would like to take this opportunity to thank Adam Barker and his team for their inspirational leadership, as well as our talented students for their enthusiasm and commitment.”

Horsham Music Centre has a lot to offer young musicians. Kids can enjoy a range of musical activities including bands, choirs, orchestras as well as lessons and aural and theory classes.

Find out more at www.westsussexmusic.co.uk.

Wizzard and ELO founder Roy Wood offers a rocking Christmas gig. Click here to read the full story.