Deborah Rose and Mari Randle at the Festival of Chichester

Deborah Rose and Mari Randle join the Festival of Chichester for a date at St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester on Thursday, June 21, with support from singer-songwriters David Farnan and Olivia Stevens.

Deborah and Mari toured extensively (having booked their own tour to Australia, New Zealand, Africa and Europe) giving birth to new songs and recordings which bring into focus Mari’s soul/rock/blues colours with Deborah’s etherea.

Olivia said: “They will be performing in an acoustic presentation in the beautifully-resonant surroundings of St John’s This is modern folk music at its best, in settings inspired by Blake, Shakespeare, Tennyson and Rossetti in a mesmerising landscape of Celtic music.

“Deborah Rose is a Welsh singer/songwriter whose emotive, timeless voice has been described by folk legend Judy Collins as ‘one of the finest I’ve heard.’

“Celebrating her Celtic roots, her debut album Song Be My Soul features the Gaelic-inspired folk song Taigh Allain which distils the romance of the Scottish landscape.

“The First Day is an ethereal reverie to lost love, inspired by Christina Rossetti. A Child’s Hymn has been described as an eternal lullaby and contrasts with the dynamic and powerful Tyger Tyger inspired by William Blake’s poem, recorded with tabla, bansuri flute and other world instruments.

“Her versatile voice has allowed Deborah to experiment with different genres of music and she has appeared as a guest with Dan Cassidy’s Swing Quartet on his UK tour, performances with the Tom Hill Blues Trio, Bluegrass band Grey Wolf and jazz virtuoso guitarist Remi Harris.

“Venues performed at include Worcester, Hereford and Liverpool Cathedral, Queen Victoria’s home, Osborne House and Eastnor Castle.”

Tickets from the festival box office www.thenovium.org/boxoffice.

