Darius Brubeck at Chichester Jazz Club

Chichester Jazz Club’s 2018-19 season starts on September 7 with a concert contributing to the Bernstein in Chichester centenary festival.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “We welcome the Darius Brubeck Quartet who will perform a special set that includes arrangements of some of Leonard Bernstein’s most celebrated music.”

The line-up will be: Darius Brubeck on piano, Dave O’Higgins on saxes, Matt Ridley on bass and Wesley Gibbens on drums.

“Playing to sold-out houses at regional festivals and clubs, the quartet’s acoustic sound is melodic, spontaneous, rhythmic and engaging. Darius, while known for representing his famous father’s musical legacy and for his work in South Africa, is an imaginative jazz composer and performing his compositions is an important reason for the group’s popularity. “Following the success of Cathy’s Summer, the Quartet released a second album Years Ago at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in February 2017 and toured Israel in June last year as well as concerts all around the UK. The group has already appeared in Poland and Sicily this year and will return to Poland for an extended tour in November, returning to the UK just in time for their concert at King’s Place as part of the London Jazz Festival.

“The quartet will perform a mixture of Dave Brubeck hits, South African jazz, original music and jazz standards, all delivered with panache and swing from one of the finest quartets in the business. Jazz fans fondly recall the radio broadcast in December 1959 of a Carnegie Hall performance featuring the Dave Brubeck Quartet with the New York Philharmonic, conducted by Leonard Bernstein.”

Admission £15 for guests, £8 for members, Students enjoy a special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, 01243 775888. www.thenovium.org/article/29005/Chichester-Jazz-Club. www.chichesterjazzclub.co.uk. Doors 6.45pm, music 7.45pm.

