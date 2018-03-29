Crawley concert celebrates the music of The Dubliners

Seven Drunken Nights offers the story of the Dubliners at The Hawth, Crawley, on Wednesday, April 4 (7.30pm).

In 1967 The Dubliners released a song so controversial that it was officially banned on the radio in Ireland. This infamy catapulted them into global success and turned the Irish folk band into legends.

Some 50 years later, a theatre show named after the famous song performed a sell-out tour, bringing the band’s story to life. The show was met with critical acclaim and performed in London’s West End. In 2018, Seven Drunken Nights returns to the UK as part of a European tour.

Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners, takes people on a musical journey through the careers of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan as they rose to fame.

From their roots in O’Donoghue’s Pub in Dublin, Seven Drunken Nights features all the highlights of a 50-year career and captures the spirit of the Irish folk band that took the world by storm.

Creator and co-producer Ged Graham said: “Both myself and fellow cast member Billy Barton were born and raised in The Liberties in Dublin and grew up listening to The Dubliners.

“I don’t think that there is any musician in Ireland who hasn’t been influenced by their music.

“The Dubliners hold a unique place in the hearts of not only Irish people but people who love folk music generally and epitomise the image of an Irish Ballad Group.

“There is still a love and respect for the music. When The Dubliners’ name was retired in 2012, it sowed the seed for creating a show that would tell the story of The Dubliners, and keep their music alive.

“Seven Drunken Nights is very much an audience participation show. People can expect to hear all of the classic songs of The Dubliners and to feel the energy of the lads at the peak of their performing careers. It will be a guaranteed great night of music, song and craic!”

Tickets on 01293 553636.

