Coro Nuovo performs Mozart’s Requiem at candlelit concerts in Sussex

Anyone who has seen the film Amadeus should recognise the music of Mozart’s masterpiece – his Requiem.

Leading Sussex choir Coro Nuovo will be performing this work by candlelight at three venues in March and each performance will have different soloists.

The concert will also feature the Coro Nuovo Young Musician 2017 Gideon Brooks (trumpet). Gideon will be playing two pieces of his own choice but also accompanying some of the Requiem. The choir will be conducted by tenor Andrew Rees.

The first performance will be at St Peter’s, Chailey, on Sunday, March 11 (7.30pm), with members of Coro Nuovo providing the quartets.

Then the choir will move to St Mary’s, Balcombe, on Saturday, March 17 (7.15pm), with international opera singers from the Royal Opera House and Glyndebourne. Finally, there will a performance at All Saints Church, Highbrook, on Sunday, March 18 (7.15pm), with professional soloists.

Tickets for all of these performances are £12.50 (£10 concession). Visit www.coronuovo.org.uk/tickets, call 07740946276 or email tickets@coronuovo.org.uk

Coro Nuovo is now a recognised leading vocal ensemble in Sussex and is becoming known for its support of young music. The choir offer a bursary every year to a promising Sussex young musician and the prize is £1,000 towards their music studies. Very recently the choir have started a Coro Youth Choir, which is open to all secondary aged students in the area.

