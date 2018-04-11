Come and sing in Petworth!

Fernhurst Choral Society will be holding the next of its popular Come and Sing days at St Mary’s Church, Petworth on Saturday, April 21, featuring choruses from Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man.

Spokesman Michael Burnham said: “Based on the Catholic Mass, the piece was commissioned by the Royal Armouries Museum for the Millennium celebrations and was premiered at The Royal Albert Hall, London in April 2000. It has since been performed many hundreds of times.”

Tickets at £10 (plus £2 for score hire) are available from robwalker4719@gmail.com or 01428 654893 or www.fernhurstchoralsociety.org.uk/concerts. Doors open at 1.30pm and rehearsals start at 2pm.

“Ample supplies of tea, coffee and cake will be supplied to sustain all involved. The day concludes with an informal performance at 5.45pm.”

Fernhurst Choral Society’s 2017-18 season culminates with a performance of Verdi’s Requiem on June 9 in Chichester. The Society can be followed on Facebook (Fernhurst Choral Society) and Twitter @FernhurstChoral.

Michael added: “Fernhurst Choral Society is a thriving mixed-voice choir based in West Sussex. It has around 90 members and normally performs three concerts a year, including one as part of the Petersfield Musical Festival, in which it is the largest choir. It has performed most of the great choral works and also prides itself on imaginative and varied programming.

“It is committed to collaborating with professional soloists and instrumentalists; in 2013 it founded the Fernhurst Chamber Orchestra, a professional ensemble that accompanies many of the concerts. In the last ten years exchanges have been undertaken with European choirs. The musical director is Tim Ravalde who is the assistant organist of Chichester Cathedral, where he is responsible for accompanying the daily choral services and assisting with the training of the choir. He has accompanied the Chichester Cathedral choir for a number of recordings and BBC broadcasts. He toured Germany and Italy with them and acted as the festival organist at the 2013 Southern Cathedrals Festival.

“Tim graduated from Cambridge University in 2010, where he was organ scholar of St John’s College accompanying the college choir for numerous tours, the famous annual Advent broadcasts and three critically-acclaimed CDs.”

