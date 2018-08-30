Classic rock, pop, indie and ska at Hawth’s family friendly weekend

Come along to The Hawth in Crawley for a weekend of free music, offering classic pop, rock, workshops and film.

Sounds From The Grounds is on Saturday and Sunday, September 1 and 2 (12pm-7pm, 5pm Sunday).

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Kicking off the family friendly weekend on Saturday will be Plush, a new band covering an eclectic mix of ’80s rock and pop classics.

“At 4pm Stolen ID perform classic anthems from Queen, The Police, Guns n Roses, Van Halen, Pink Floyd and Deep Purple. Rounding off Saturday will be Dusted, the UK’s only Busted tribute band playing all the hits in a fun-filled, authentic set designed to get any crowd singing along.”

There will also be a free two-hour ukulele workshop for beginners from 10am.

“On Sunday there are two acts performing, starting with Slow Time Mondays, a Crawley four-piece playing a wide mix of covers including indie, mod revival, pop and ska. Closing our festival weekend will be Oye Santana.”

Both days will feature a host of local performers throughout the afternoon, as well as harmonica and blues guitar workshops and music-based films and documentaries.

Admission is free.

