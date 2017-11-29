Christmas special from the Funtington Music Group

Funtington Music Group president Ben Hall joins committee member Laura Ritchie in a final push to raise funds to complete the purchase of a string quartet of instruments for the university music students.

The FMG’s special Christmas fundraising event will be in the University of Chichester Chapel, Wednesday, December 13 at 7.30pm

FMG chairman David Tinsley said: “Ben and Laura are giving their services free and have prepared a wonderful programme of organ, cello and piano pieces, including works by Franz Shubert, Max Bruch and David Popper.

“So far, the FMG charity has raised over £66,000 to support 23 student bursaries, annual performance prizes and, more recently, the purchase of high quality instruments for student practice and performance. At this event we aim to raise over £1000 for a viola to complete the purchase of instruments for a string quartet.

“All are welcome to join us for this special fundraising event when wine and mince pies will be served in the interval. There is no charge for tickets but please ring our membership secretary on 01243 37800 to tell us you are coming. Please visit us athttp://www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.”