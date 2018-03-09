Celebrating a classic album

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac mark 40 years since the iconic Rumours album with a new tour, taking in Portsmouth Guildhall on Sunday, March 18 at 7.30pm and G Live, Guildford on Monday, March 19 at 7.30pm.

Drummer and band founder member Allan Cosgrove said: “It is just such a great excuse to go out and play these great songs. Rumours is such a fantastic album.

“It existed first on vinyl for a start, that great excitement of actually putting the needle down on it to play it and to listen to that first track. Everyone is so selective now with downloading and streaming, but with Rumours you have really got to listen to it track by track in the right order to get the full effect.

“You can’t be selective in the way you listen to it. I know Dark Side of the Moon in the right order.

“I am of that generation, and these albums are things that have been passed on through the generations. They are passed down to the children by mums and dads. I am 50-something now, and the album is part of our history.

“The album was testament to what was going on in the band at the time, and the music has lasted.

“The couples haven’t stayed together, but the music will keep them together, and that’s why we are listening to it still in 2018.

“That’s why we are doing another tour.

“Every track has meaning. The first line of the album is ‘I know there is nothing to say. Someone has taken my place.’ That sets the tone. They were one of the first bands that went into the studio and just got all that very personal stuff out.

“I think the album has to be their best for me.

“But what happens as you get older is that you start to relate music and songs to times in your life.

“That was 1977. I was in the Isle of Man at the time, sitting on a mountain, listening to Fleetwood Mac and wanting to be a drummer… and now here I am! I think music has a great way of taking us back to these places.

“And you think of the actual albums, the fact that we used to carry them around, that we used to go round to people’s houses and have album parties.

“Iconic albums just get played over and over and over again, and everyone knows all the tracks in order. You could use Spotify or whatever to play the songs in a different order, but it would just be wrong… and that’s what makes it such a great privilege to go out and play these tracks… in the right order!”

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac have been going now for 18 years: “We have held it together for all these years.

“We have had life changes and band members have changed, but we have retained the support of our audiences, and the audiences still come out and see us, which is amazing.”