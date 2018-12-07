Burgess Hill Choral Society offer their Christmas concert

Burgess Hill Choral Society commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War in their Christmas concert.

They will be singing The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace by Karl Jenkins. First performed in 2000, the work reflects on ‘the most war-torn and destructive century in human history’ and looks forward in hope to a more peaceful future.

What makes The Armed Man such a well-loved work for choirs and audiences?

Musical Director Michael Stefan Wood thinks it is partly because of its variety: “Each section is in a completely different style, from the medieval sound of the opening, through Palestrina into film music.”

Spokeswoman Frances Eales agrees: “Yes and in between those sections are the beautiful Kyrie, Agnus Dei and Benedictus from a traditional mass. People will recognise the Benedictus in particular because it is a favourite on Classic FM. The whole work is very moving and always connects emotionally with audiences.”

Mike added: “I hope that the audience will get, not only the drama of the piece and the beautiful lyricism of it, but also the vital message that it creates and conveys.”

The concert additionally includes Handel’s stirring Zadok the Priest and carols for choir and audience. It takes place on Saturday 8th December at 7.30 at St Andrew’s Church, RH15 0LG. Tickets are £14 or under-18s £3 available from BHCS members, the Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point, on the door, or phone 07522 493966. See also

www.burgesshillchoralsociety.org.uk.

