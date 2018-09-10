Boyzone add second date at Brighton

Due to phenomenal demand, Boyzone have added a second date in Brighton as part of their tour.

They have added February 15 2019 to their original date of February 5 at the Brighton Centre.

After six UK No 1 singles, five UK No 1 albums and 25 years together, the iconic Boyzone are releasing their final album ‘Thank You & Goodnight’ to coincide with their farewell UK and Ireland arena tour.

‘Thank You & Goodnight’ finds Boyzone collaborating with some very special guest songwriters in the shape of Ed Sheeran (‘Because’) and Gary Barlow (‘Love’).