Boy George's protege Jamie Hannah plays Horsham date

Boy George's protege Jamie Hannah is on the road with a date at Horsham’s Capitol Theatre on April 11.

Spokeswoman Matilda Feeney-Mellor said: “Riding high after the success of his breakout single Sound of My Youth, Jamie Hannah is embarking on a nine-date Academy Tour supporting world-renowned soul musician Heather Small.

“Having spent 2018 honing and perfecting his song-writing, talented singer songwriter Jamie Hannah has made it clear that 2019 will be spent showing the world exactly the kind of musician that he is, having already premiered his hauntingly nostalgic anthem Sound of My Youth on Noctis, and releasing its gentle acoustic version of TWELV magazine.

“The tour, which will see Hannah perform in nine venues across the country, will showcase his magnetic musicality and captivating stage presence whilst giving him the opportunity to expand his ever-increasing fan base.

“Having already gained attention from the likes of Boy George and Benny D, it’s safe to say that Hannah is no stranger to recognition. Benny D, who has worked with some of the industry’s biggest stars (including Stormzy, The Killers and Lily Allen), was introduced to Jamie Hannah and quickly noticed Hannah’s potential. He invited Hannah into the studio and soon became his mentor and collaborator.

“Benny D then introduced Hannah to Boy George who declared that he had ‘never heard a voice like his’, the pair have since collaborated to create House of Truth, a single that is set to be released on Boy George’s label later this year and has been coined a ‘big summer smash’ by Boy George himself.

