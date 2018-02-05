BIMM opens new academy in Worthing

Following the success of its academy in Brighton, BIMM (The British & Irish Modern Music Institute) is opening a second academy – this time in Worthing.

Spokesman Liam Smith said: “BIMM Academy is a fun way for young aspiring musicians (seven to 16-year-olds) to learn guitar, bass, drums or vocals, practise new skills and meet interesting like-minded young people, as well as developing confidence and self-esteem.

“Every week students will learn modern songs taught by these tutors using the very latest gear and equipment. The workshops will be two hours long. For the first hour, the students will break down and learn a chosen song. During the second hour, all the students come together and take part in a group workshop, using what they have just learnt, and perform as a band. At the end of each term, students will perform the songs they’ve learnt in front of an audience of fellow students, family, friends and tutors at the end-of-term showcase.”

Former BIMM Brighton student, Lisa Wadham will be principal of the new academy, which will be based at Worthing College.

She said: “I’m delighted to launch the newest BIMM Academy and cannot wait to see what talent Worthing has among our younger inhabitants. Worthing College and their stunning Sealight Theatre is a perfect space for our students to get creative each week, and I’m proud to have partnered up the local education provider.”

The BIMM Worthing Academy tutors will include three former BIMM graduates Paul Lennox (drums), Marianne Dunkling (vocals) and Sam Brown (bass).

Anne Pithie, marketing manager at Worthing College, said: “The whole college is thrilled that our fantastic facilities will be the home of the new BIMM Academy”

BIMM Worthing Academy opens its doors on Saturday, February 10 and will run for 37 weeks of the year. There is a taster session on Saturday, February 24. The first showcase will take place on Saturday, March 24. bimmacademy.co.uk; hello@bimmacademy.co.uk; or 01273 840349.