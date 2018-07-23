Bersted Community Choir offer Regis Centre debut

The Bersted Community Choir make their debut performance on the Alexandra Theatre stage at The Regis Centre, Bognor this summer following sell-out performances across the local area.

Spokesman Will Hackett said: “In what promises to be a fantastic evening of music, featuring well known songs, from classical to pop, there is no genre this choir can’t beat! Complete with an appearance by special guest vocalists The Bersted Boys, this is the perfect way to spend a summer’s evening.

“Tickets for the one-off performance on Tuesday 24 July can be purchased by calling The Regis Centre box office on 01243 861010 or you can book online by visiting http://www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.”

