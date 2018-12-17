All That Malarkey promise camp Christmas cabaret delights in Chichester and Portsmouth

Chichester’s festive favourites All That Malarkey will be back in the city once again as the Christmas countdown hots up.

They are promising their latest high-energy, opera/pop fusion of singing, daft choreography and outrageous four-part harmony.

Composer, accompanist and music director David Harrington says it will crown a busy and successful time for the critically-acclaimed classical cabaret ensemble.

“2018 has been a crazy, unpredictable, shocking and barmy year for us all. But nothing will be as crazy, unpredictable, shocking and barmy as All That Malarkey’s 2018 Christmas show Camp as Christmas.”

“We are so thrilled to be returning once again to Chichester and Portsmouth after a fab audience response last year. Our radiant red-head soprano, Amy Fuller, (Cicestrian born-and-bred) is in fine voice and lending her beauty and sarcastic wit to some of our more adventurous numbers.

“The team are especially excited about this show as it combines a great variety of traditional Christmas songs arranged with bright new harmonies, as well as some truly silly and playfully cynical sketches and mash-ups that we struggle to rehearse, as we are all on the floor making each other laugh!

“We have some great guest performers joining us this year, including some, wonderful up-and-coming local talent from Chichester, and in Portsmouth, the brilliant Art of Dance and Fitness Adult choir will be adding some festive joy to the proceedings.

“From my point of view, why we love the Christmas tour so much is that we get to create something a little different from your normal yuletide concert. The fun comes from reinventing these popular Christmas classics, injecting them with a whole splattering of nonsense, commenting on the more chaotic side of the season, and wrapping it up with high-quality singing and a galactically-camp piano accompaniment from yours truly! Camp as Christmas is such a genre shift from our sell-out Glitterball tour in the summer. We were so thrilled to be performing in some new fantastic venues, and our show in London was particularly dramatic.

“We were hit with a bit of back luck during our London performance of Glitterball. Whilst we out on stage having a fantastic time entertaining our lovely audience, someone broke into our dressing room and stole not only a couple of our wallets containing various bank cards, but also my MacBook Pro laptop. As full-time arranger and orchestrator for many high-profile clients and of course, All That Malarkey, I was devastated to have had the one piece of equipment that makes it all possible stolen.

“The worst part was coming off the stage absolutely buzzing from a great show only to be confronted with a senseless burglary.

“Thankfully, my wonderful team put in a great deal of time and effort to set up a crowd funder page to help raise the money needed to buy a new machine. We have also received many donations from audiences after our recent performances.

“It has been heart-warming and a beautiful reminder of how although there are some nasty people out there in the world, there are so many more who are kind and fabulous!”

In the meantime, Camp as Christmas is the perfect way to get you in the mood for the festive season: “Expect pop and jazz standards, carols, The Pogues, Mariah, Wham and enough Christmas no. 1 smash hits to fill your stocking to the absolute brim!”

Friday, December 21, 7.30pm, Chichester Camp As Christmas – St. John’s Chapel. Tickets – St Olav’s book shop, North Street or to reserve call 07722824696

Wednesday, December 19, 7.30pm, Portsmouth, Camp As Christmas – The Groundlings Theatre. Tickets – www.groundlings.co.uk.

