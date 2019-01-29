ABBA songs entertain more than 80 residents at lively Storrington concert

A lively ABBA-themed concert was held for more than 80 elderly residents from Storrington, Pulborough and Ashington on Sunday January 20.

West Chiltington-based pop choir ‘Ladies that Boogie’ entertained the crowd at the Storrington and Pulborough District Rotary Club event which was held in Sullington Parish Hall in Storrington.

Guests included residents from local retirement, nursing and care homes including Kensington Close in West Chiltington and Sussexdown Care Home in Storrington.

Rotary organiser Ray Miles said: “We were delighted that so many people came along and enjoyed themselves this afternoon and we are very grateful to Amanda Russell and her singers for providing such a fantastic atmosphere.”

Listening to a collection of well-known songs including ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Waterloo’ and ‘Dancing Queen’, the audience joined in enthusiastically during an afternoon where they also enjoyed homemade cakes and tea in the interval.

For more information about the Storrington and Pulborough District Rotary Club, visit https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1472 or call call Brian Parfitt on 01798 815374.