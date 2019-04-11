10 things coming up in Chichester and Bognor

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Theatre. West Wittering Players make a rare foray into the world of murder mysteries for their. spring production. Prescription for Murder by Norman Robbins runs from Wednesday, April 10 to Saturday, April 13 at The West Wittering Memorial Hall at 7.30pm.

2 Music. A capella singing ensemble SANSARA make their Chichester debut when they bring their Music of the Spires concert to the cathedral’s Lady Chapel on Saturday, April 13 at 7pm. It will be the first time they have performed it outside Oxford (tickets £18/£15 /£10 available via www.sansarachoir.com).

3 Music. Chichester’s La Havana Jazz Club welcomes Benn Clatworthy on Friday, April 12 at 8.30pm. He will be supported by Spike Wells on drums, Oz Dechaine on bass and Nic Saunders on piano. Music starts at 8.30pm with the support band. Entry on the door is £10 with £5 for students. Booking is advisable. For tickets, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/la-havana-jazz-club or call/text 07709939993 for inquiries.

4 Racing. Looking for something to do with the kids over the Easter Holidays? Why not try something a bit different and come down to Fontwell Park Racecourse for a day full of fun Friday, April 12. Spokeswoman Gabriella Iacono said: “The kids will be spoilt for choice with a selection of free entertainment and activities including our famous Easter Egg Hunt and you can watch seven excellent races up close to all the action! Fontwell have a unique viewing point in the middle of the track which will be open with a funfair, a petting zoo with rabbits, chicks and more and face painting throughout the day. Gates open at 12pm. The first race is at 2.10pm and kids go free! Get your tickets now at www.fontwellpark.co.uk/whats-on/easter-eggstravaganza-12-april.”

5 Art. The photographers comprising The Focus Group return for their annual exhibition at Chichester’s Assembly Room. The exhibition runs from April 6-13 (excluding Sunday), 9am to 4.30pm.

6 Theatre. The Chichester Players are offering a triple bill of Noel Coward one-act plays, including the piece which inspired the celebrated film Brief Encounter. The Noel Coward Triple Bill runs from Thursday to Saturday, April 11-13 at 7.30 pm, with a matinee on Saturday 13 at 2.30 pm. A compli-mentary cocktail (non-alcoholic alternative available) is included for all those who book in advance via the website www.chichesterplayers.org.uk.

7 Easter. Celebrate Easter by bringing family and friends to explore the award-winning West Dean Gardens as they burst into life with vibrant displays of over 500,000 spring bulbs. Spokeswoman Rachel Aked said: “During the Easter holidays from (Good Friday) April 19 to (Easter Monday) April 22, between 9am-5pm (last entry 4pm), children can take part in a traditional Easter Trail around the gardens, which will have a sweet treat chocolate prize at the end.”

8 Music. Skerryvore have got a gig lined up in Emsworth on Tuesday, April 16. Their energetic brand of contemporary Scottish traditional music is delivered through two bagpipe players and a mix of fiddle, guitars, keyboards, bass, pipes, whistles, and accordions. Skerryvore’s Emsworth show starts at 8pm and tickets are available from Bookends (Emsworth) and www.wegottickets.com.

9 Music. Gifted University of Chichester music students are to compete once again for the coveted Robert Headley Annual Music Awards. The competition, organised by the Funtington Music Group, will be in the University of Chichester Chapel on Wednesday, April 17 at 7.30pm – the FMG’s 16th annual showcase concert. The visitor charge is £15 at the door or pre-book on 01243 378900. Judge Laura Ritchie pictured left.

10 Art. Artist Alyson Lomas offers an exhibition of recent work at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery, April 8-21.

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery



Adult comedy - but you can bring your baby along in Brighton



Your chance to join The Jungle Book cast



80s Invasion Tour 2019 brings Sister Sledge and Jason Donovan to Brighton