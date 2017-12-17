Mummers’ Play dates for village pubs

Kirdford Players are putting on a special Christmas production as part of its fundraising for the NSPCC.

The amateur dramatic society has raised nearly £24,000 over more than 20 years for the leading children’s charity.

The Players have been performing the Mummers’ Play in the area annually since 1994, having collated the lighted-hearted story from archive material. The first year raised £173 and last year raised £1,350.

Amanda Gillett, secretary, said: “We are very grateful to all the people who gave so generously to the NSPCC and to the publicans who kindly allow us to perform and who always make us feel so welcome.”

The three-day tour starts on Thursday at 7.30pm at the Rising Sun in Nutbourne and continues at a number of village pubs, covering six each evening.

Mummers’ Plays are light-hearted folk plays which date back to the 18th century. They are traditionally performed by troupes of amateur actors and are based loosely on the legend of St George and the dragon, intending to show the struggle between good and evil.

Kate Hershkowitz, NSPCC community fundraising manager, said: “The annual Kirdford Mummers’ play is always a great evening out for local residents.

“I am delighted that year after year they choose to support us. By raising these vital funds they are helping some of the UK’s most vulnerable children, many of whom have nowhere else to turn particularly at Christmas.”

Programme:

Thursday, December 21

7.30pm Rising Sun, Nutbourne

8pm Sportsman, Rackham

8.20pm Bridge, Amberely

8.40pm George and Dragon, Houghton

9.30pm Foresters, Kirdford

Friday, December 22

7.05pm Stag, Balls Cross

7.40pm Badgers, Coultershaw

8.10pm Cricks, Duncton

8.45pm Hollist Arms, Lodsworth

9.15pm Horseguards, Tillington

9.40pm Angel, Petworth

Saturday, December 23

7.15pm Black Horse, Byworth

7.40pm Diggers, Low Heath

8.10pm Bat and Ball, Newpound

8.40pm Cricks, Wisborough Green

9pm Three Crowns, Wisborough Green

9.30pm Half Moon, Kirdford